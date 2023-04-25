Local Briefs: Man arrested for burglary, aggravated assault on peace officer allegations

KINGMAN – On Monday, April 24 the Kingman Police Department arrested David Rulon Pledger, 42 area resident, on two counts of burglary in the 3rd degree, resisting arrest and two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

According to a KPD news release, officers responded to a business in the 400 block of Old Highway 66 at around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers allegedly located Pledger rummaging through a vehicle inside of the locked and fenced commercial yard. While speaking with Pledger he said that he owned the property.

When being taken into custody Pledger allegedly tried to elbow an officer and was tased. According to law enforcement, after being arrested, Pledger allegedly kicked an officer twice while being placed in a patrol vehicle.

Neither officer was injured, Pledger was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on the listed charges.

Boat crash in Lake Havasu

On Friday, April 21, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety and Dive Rescue Team responded to the area of the North Basin of Lake Havasu in reference to a capsized watercraft, with several subjects in the water. Upon arrival, it was determined that a Good Samaritan boat had pulled all of the involved subjects from the water. Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with their on-board River Medical Paramedics, immediately began assessing and treating the victims.

It was determined that a 2014 Outerlimits 43-foot vessel was traveling through the North Basin of Lake Havasu when it lost control, and capsized. All three adult occupants on board were ejected into the water. Two of the occupants were found face down in the water but were wearing personal flotation devices. They were pulled from the water by surrounding boats.

Two subjects were transported by fire boats to Lake Havasu State Park, and eventually Havasu Regional Medical Center in serious, but stable condition. Speed appears to be a factor. This incident is still under investigation. This incident shows that life jackets save lives.

Bullhead City man arrested for alleged murder of his mother

BULLHEAD CITY- Police report the arrest of a Bullhead City man for the alleged murder of his mother.

Bullhead City Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said 55-year-old Janice Lynn Houston was brutally beaten by her son Joseph David Houston, 27. He has been charged with first degree murder.

Fromelt said officers responded at 2:45 p.m. on Friday to a report of a domestic violence incident at a residence in the 1300 block of Lincoln Lane. She said the badly beaten victim was found in the home and was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to a local hospital.

“Her son, Joseph Houston, was identified as the suspect and immediately taken into custody by police outside the residence,” Fromelt said.

She said another family member told police the suspect assaulted and choked his mother the previous day as well. Fromelt said Houston was refused entry when he returned to the home Friday.

“He then reportedly threw a rock through the sliding glass door and the family member ran to a nearby store to call for help,” Fromelt said.

He was booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman. She said motive for the violence is unknown and that investigation continues.