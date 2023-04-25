OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Wed, April 26
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Thomas Ellsworth Donche

Thomas Ellsworth Donche

Thomas Ellsworth Donche

Originally Published: April 25, 2023 6:02 p.m.

Thomas Ellsworth Donche, known to family as “Tom E” and to others as just “Donche,” passed away April 12, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona. He was 73.

He was born in Pennsylvania and spent much of his life in the Joshua Tree, California area. He had lived here in the “tri-state” area since 1998. He is preceded in death by parents John and Ione B. Donche; brothers, John E. Donche and Jeffrey L. Donche; son, Thomas B. Donche; and first wife, G. Joan Donche.

He is survived by brother, Dan E. Donche of Joshua Tree, California; sisters, Judy Johnston of Pomona, California, Justine McCuen of Joshua Tree, California and Wendy Huber of Oklahoma; sons, Kirk S. Donche of Corcoran, California and Keith E. Donche of Atascadero, California; granddaughters, Sirena Donche of Joshua Tree, California, Luella Donche-Langdon of Michigan and Christina Donche of Joshua Tree, California; seven great grandchildren (four girls & three boys); and his wife, Debbie Miles-Donche of Bullhead City, Arizona.

Tom was a heavy equipment operator and mechanic as well as a welder and metal fabricator. Tom enjoyed Westerns and action movies and science fiction. He believed in aliens and unicorns - yes, really! Tom absolutely adored dogs and was a skilled dog trainer. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.

There are no services planned. Tom always felt that he was unique, and that medical science could learn something from studying his case history. So, his body was donated to Science Care for use in medical research.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State