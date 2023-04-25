Obituary | Thomas Ellsworth Donche

Thomas Ellsworth Donche, known to family as “Tom E” and to others as just “Donche,” passed away April 12, 2023 in Kingman, Arizona. He was 73.



He was born in Pennsylvania and spent much of his life in the Joshua Tree, California area. He had lived here in the “tri-state” area since 1998. He is preceded in death by parents John and Ione B. Donche; brothers, John E. Donche and Jeffrey L. Donche; son, Thomas B. Donche; and first wife, G. Joan Donche.

He is survived by brother, Dan E. Donche of Joshua Tree, California; sisters, Judy Johnston of Pomona, California, Justine McCuen of Joshua Tree, California and Wendy Huber of Oklahoma; sons, Kirk S. Donche of Corcoran, California and Keith E. Donche of Atascadero, California; granddaughters, Sirena Donche of Joshua Tree, California, Luella Donche-Langdon of Michigan and Christina Donche of Joshua Tree, California; seven great grandchildren (four girls & three boys); and his wife, Debbie Miles-Donche of Bullhead City, Arizona.



Tom was a heavy equipment operator and mechanic as well as a welder and metal fabricator. Tom enjoyed Westerns and action movies and science fiction. He believed in aliens and unicorns - yes, really! Tom absolutely adored dogs and was a skilled dog trainer. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.



There are no services planned. Tom always felt that he was unique, and that medical science could learn something from studying his case history. So, his body was donated to Science Care for use in medical research.