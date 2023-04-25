OFFERS
Rants and Raves | April 26, 2023

Originally Published: April 25, 2023 6:29 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, April 25, 2023 6:31 PM

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

“We’ll be back on Monday” Tucker Carlson’s last words and final lie on Fox “News”! LOL!

My grandmother used to tell me stories of how she was called an Okie, and told to get out of California. Now I move to Arizona and get told to go back with my “California” politics…The elites always divide the poor against each other.

Power and notoriety hungry scumbag Tucker Carlson got fired! I’m guessing he will run for office. The right wingers love his recipe of Orwellian double speak and cosplay. He can make more money grifting baby boomers as a political candidate and independent talking head.

City or county should use tax money to fix roads. I really enjoy reading The Miner.

So many high school drop out political philosophers around here claim to understand and know the Constitution from watching Fox and listening to AM radio. They stop reading after Amendment 2 because who cares after that…So ignorant yet so arrogant! Disgusting and dangerous!

Ben Franklin said, “A nation of well informed men who have been taught to know and prize the rights which god has given them cannot be enslaved. It is in the region of ignorance that tyranny begins.” (Aka the democrat party.)

Ignorant Flag – To the person in Golden Valley that displays and sells flags that read “F___ Biden”. You are obviously several IQ numbers short. You should be displaying the US flag and Arizona state flag in place of a flag that displays your ignorance.

House Republicans Push Asylum Restrictions – Let’s call it what it is. The day Joe got elected he said “everyone come on in” for his one party plan. That’s illegal; he should be impeached/imprisoned -border closed. This is insanity.

Forcing Women to give birth is forcing poor into servitude? Good God! Don’t want a child, use birth control/don’t have sex. But please, don’t slaughter an innocent child because you’re stupid/selfish. Heard of adoption?

