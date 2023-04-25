Strong week puts Bulldogs in position for possible post-season spot

With three solid wins last week, the Kingman Bulldogs baseball team is now ranked No. 19 in the state and, if the rankings don’t change, have qualified for a state 3A tournament play-in game.

The Bulldogs’ 9-3 win over the Parker Broncs April 22 in Parker capped off a week that saw them defeat Parker twice and the Kingman Academy Tigers once.

The Bulldogs got to Parker starter Maddix Young early on April 22. The second batter in the game, Isaiah Houston, was hit by a pitch, got to third base on a single by Dylan Towning, and then scored on a single by Albert Lopez. Towning scored on a single from Taelon Thomason.

In the second inning, the Bulldogs scored four runs. The big blows included a two-RBI single from Towning and an RBI double from Lopez.

On the pitcher’s mound, Lopez held off the Broncs’ batters. The biggest blow from Parker was a 2-RBI single from Young in the third inning.

As of April 23, the Bulldogs are 4-5 against their 3A West opponents, 4-7 against 3A teams, and 8-9 overall. They have one regular season game left as of press time. They’ll face the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks at home on April 24. The last time these two teams met was March 24, and the Shamrocks came away with an 11-0 win.

If the state rankings don’t change, the Bulldogs will be playing the No. 14 team on April 26 in a state tournament playoff game. As of April 23, the No. 14 team was the Benjamin Franklin Chargers of Queen Creek. They are 3-5 against their 3A South Central rivals, 4-8 against 3A teams, and 9-9 overall. The game will be played in Queen Creek.

3A West baseball standings as of April 23

Teams are listed by their records in the 3A West, their records against 3A teams, and their overall records.

Yuma Catholic: 9-0, 11-3, 12-4

River Valley: 8-2, 8-3, 12-3

Odyssey Institute: 5-5, 8-9, 9-9

KINGMAN: 4-5, 4-7, 8-9

Tonopah Valley: 3-7, 5-8, 9-9

Parker: 0-10, 1-11, 4-13