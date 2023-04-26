OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Man arrested for allegedly molesting his step daughter

Jonathan Thomas Prescott (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: April 26, 2023 12:07 p.m.

FORT MOHAVE- Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Jonathan Thomas Prescott, 35 of Fort Mohave, for one felony count of sexual misconduct for allegedly sexually abusing his stepdaughter.

On April 12, deputies responded to Valle View Medical Center in Mohave Valley regarding a possible sex offense. According to a news release from MCSO, upon arrival, they contacted the 18-year-old victim and her mother. The mother advised they were at the hospital to have a pregnancy test conducted.

After telling her she may be pregnant, law enforcement reported the victim told her mother that the father of the baby was her stepfather, Prescott. Before going to the hospital, the victim told her mother that Prescott had allegedly been engaging in sexual contact with her since the age of 13.

The victim’s mother advised she allegedly found several inappropriate photos of her daughter on one of Prescott’s online accounts. The mother advised that the victim is autistic, and has multiple learning disabilities, which Prescott was aware of. Detectives spoke with the victim, who confirmed the information reported by the mother.

Prescott was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident. This investigation is ongoing.

