Fri, April 28
Club for YOUth shuts down effective immediately

Club for YOUth staff were abruptly notified by CEO Bill Ward that the organization will no longer be operating as of Friday, April 28. Volunteers will be at the facility at 301 N. 1st St. and will watch kids on Friday and provide snacks. (Miner file photo)

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: April 27, 2023 6:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Club for YOUth employees received an email from Chief Executive Officer Bill Ward explaining that the organization will no longer be operating its services as of Friday, April 28.

According to Dawn Dumond, while Ward said Club for YOUth, 301 N. 1st St. will halt operations, volunteers will keep doors open for families on Friday, April 28. Dumond said since there’s no school on Fridays, the nonprofit usually sees over 100 kids. Details for next week are currently unavailable.

Dumond said snacks on Friday will be free, but she asks parents to pack a lunch for their kids. According to the email sent by Ward at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, all payment systems, utilities and other operational means will be terminated.

“So that you know – the corporation will remain in my possession as discussed with my accountant,” Ward wrote in an email to staff.

Ward told the Kingman Miner that he did not want to talk in detail about why he decided to halt operations, but said “it had to be done.” He said he moved to Nevada and will keep the corporation in his possession because he was “not ready to let go of it.” Staff and volunteers handed out a printed copy of the email to parents as they picked up their kids on Thursday, April 27. Dumond said she and staff are in contact with Kingman Unified School District and Kingman Academy of Learning to decide what the next steps are.

“The community needs this program and I hope you can find a way to continue this service,” Ward wrote in the email.

