Thu, April 27
Darcy's Corner

I’m Darcy. I was rescued by Golden Valley Pet Rescue and they helped me find my mom. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: April 27, 2023 5:14 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, April 27, 2023 5:31 PM

Hello! I’m Darcy, and I want to hear all the animal rescue stories. I was rescued by Golden Valley Pet Rescue and they helped me find my mom. I was unfortunately hit by a car and had surgery to help one side and will have another later in the year. I am very happy where I am now. Please send me all your stories and pictures, please keep them under 100 words, to darcyscorner@myyahoo.com or mail them to the office at 802 E. Beale St. in Kingman. Each Friday the Kingman Miner will post a pet rescue story provided by our readers. We look forward to hearing from our community’s rescued pets.

