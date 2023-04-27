Darcy's Corner

Hello! I’m Darcy, and I want to hear all the animal rescue stories. I was rescued by Golden Valley Pet Rescue and they helped me find my mom. I was unfortunately hit by a car and had surgery to help one side and will have another later in the year. I am very happy where I am now. Please send me all your stories and pictures, please keep them under 100 words, to darcyscorner@myyahoo.com or mail them to the office at 802 E. Beale St. in Kingman. Each Friday the Kingman Miner will post a pet rescue story provided by our readers. We look forward to hearing from our community’s rescued pets.