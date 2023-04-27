Fort Mojave Indian Tribe’s power service awarded $4 million grant

WASHINGTON – The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe's power service is getting a major boost in funding for solar energy.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the Department’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $4 million grant to the Fort Mojave Aha Macav Power Service to develop a new source of clean and renewable energy for the Fort Mojave Reservation through the construction of a 2.3 megawatt solar power system.

The project is expected to create or retain nearly 50 jobs, according to grantee estimates. “President Biden is committed to supporting tribal communities and investing in renewable energy,” said Raimondo in a press release. “This EDA investment will support green jobs and clean, affordable electricity for residents of the Fort Mojave Reservation.”

“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support the Fort Mojave Aha Macav Power Service as it seeks to build a resilient and sustainable tribal economy,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo.

“This project will help to limit carbon dioxide emissions, underscoring the Biden Administration’s commitment to a climate-ready future.”

FMIT is one of only a handful of tribes in the United States that have established a tribally owned-and-operated electric and natural gas utility, according to ahamacav.com. The company was incorporated under a tribal charter authorized by the Fort Mojave Tribal Council in July 1991. According to their website, the charter enumerates the purpose and powers of AMPS, its initial assets and the makeup of the AMPS Board of Directors. Starting from one installed meter in 1991, the company grew to approximately 1,000 in 2007.

They provide electrical power service to homes and businesses located within the Fort Mojave Indian Reservation, in addition to natural gas for the Avi Resort and Casino and the Mojave Crossing Events Center. AMPS has transmission interconnections with WAPA, SWTCo and UniSource.

In May 2008, AMPS completed the engineering, procurement, construction and energization of a new interconnection with Needles, enhancing the reliability of transmission service to the city.

“I have met with tribal leaders from across Arizona and have consistently heard about the challenges they face when it comes to providing basic needs for their communities,” said Gov. Katie Hobbs. “This grant not only facilitates a clean energy future, but expands access and creates good paying jobs in the process. This is a model for what’s possible when we invest in our communities, no matter their zip code.”

“Today’s investment allows families on the Fort Mojave Reservation to keep more of their own money in their pockets, and ensures Arizona remains a safe and healthy place to call home for generations to come,” said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

“This investment will create good-paying jobs; provide clean, affordable power; and strengthen Arizona’s leadership in renewable energy production,” said Sen. Mark Kelly.