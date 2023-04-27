How one Mohave County man’s life was damaged by scams

Sixty-seven-year-old James Thomas is broke, embarrassed and absolutely furious. “Yes, this is totally embarrassing,” he said. “I’d rather not tell anyone – I’d like to forget it ever happened. But I want to help stop this from happening to anyone else. And I want my money back.”

Over a little more than two and a half years, Thomas has been scammed out of more than $13,000 through a social media sweepstakes page, along with thousands of dollars more in related scams.

The damage to Thomas’s life has been considerable.

“I have no home, my inheritance is gone and I have no income except my Social Security,” he said. “I sold my truck. They took everything.”

Earlier this year, Thomas, unable able to pay rent on his apartment in California, where he moved after his divorce, moved back to Bullhead City to live with his brother. When he told the scammers he could no longer pay, he was shocked when the reply included a threat, along with a photo of Thomas and his son, taken on his own cell phone.

“When I got photos of my son and me from my own phone and they threatened me, that was it,” he said. “I called the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and reported it.”

Unable to investigate online crime, MCSO forwarded the report to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, known as IC3. Thomas filed his supporting documentation, several years’ worth of cell phone screen shots of his interactions with TopSweeps, a sweepstakes page on Facebook, run by “Lori Styles Blake” and her assistant “Mike.”

Thomas heard from the two through Facebook Messenger, a messenger-type app called BiP they asked him to download, through the message function of an online game Thomas plays and sometimes by email. He never noticed the “transfer data” application that appeared on his phone with permission to access his photos, files and messages.

Since telling the scammers he would no longer pay, Thomas has received a steady stream of threats that his Social Security would be seized, that his personal information would be released on social media and to his family, and that he would be sued or arrested.

“I just want it to stop,” Thomas said.

Thomas has since worked with the Social Security Administration to secure his account against potential fraud. He has also filed reports with the Federal Trade Commission IdentityTheft.gov and ReportFraud.ftc.gov, and he filed a consumer fraud complaint with Arizona Attorney General consumerinfo@azag.gov.

Thomas’s income is limited to his Social Security check and is supplemented by SNAP benefits. Living with his brother allowed him to save enough to buy a $1,500 car this month. He hopes to save enough to move back to California, where he can rent a room from a friend.

It all began, Thomas said, when he began playing a game app on his phone and kept seeing an advertisement for TopSweeps, a sweepstakes page on Facebook. He clicked on it and joined the page, run by Styles.

“I won a couple of small prizes,” he said. “When my friends kept telling me it was a scam, I said, ‘No, it’s legit, they’ve actually sent me money.’”

Then, in 2021, the first big win came, he said.

“I got notified that I’d won $10,000,” he said. “Lori told me I’d won, I just had to pay fees to get the money. She told me not to tell anyone I’d won until I got it. She said if I ever changed my mind, they’d return my money. She told me a lot of things.”

After he’d paid the fees, he got more good news; he’d won again, and the checks would be released at the same time.

“I won another $10,000,” he said. “But I had to pay $650 in fees. So, I mailed it in.”

The cycle of wins/more fees continued. When Thomas was close to paying them all, the scammers told Thomas his Bitcoin payment had been stolen and they’d never received it. By 2022, the fees to release his “winnings” had risen to $10,000.

“I was so far into it already and had paid so much, I couldn’t lose it at that point,” he said. “I felt I’d won that money and I wanted it. It seemed so real.”

Following instructions, Thomas purchased gift cards, took photos of the bar codes and pins and sent them off to Styles’ associate, Mike. Sometimes he was asked to pay by Bitcoin, a form of digital currency that operates outside of intermediary authorities, such as banks or governments and is unrecoverable once sent.

“Sometimes they’d tell me the cards were no good, and I’d have to go get different ones,” he said. “There was never any money left on the cards they said were no good. Bitcoin purchases each had a $30 dollar fee per transaction. It was a lot, all the time, but I paid everything they told me I had to pay, just sometimes not all at once.”

In the meantime, he was approached online by a woman, and they developed a relationship, Thomas said. They’d decided to move in together, and he sent her money as well.

She never showed up.

“I don’t think that’s connected (to the sweepstakes),” Thomas said. But the scammers have threatened that if Thomas doesn’t pay, they will release on social media the intimate photos Thomas and the woman exchanged.

Thomas said he knows now it was all a scam.

“I know it was,” he said. “I begged them to just send me the money I originally won and paid the fees on. I never saw a dime of it. I know it’s gone, and I won’t get it back. But part of me still hopes they will send me the money anyway.”