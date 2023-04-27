OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, April 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Lee Williams High School students to attend college on athletic scholarships

Bernie Dotson, The Miner
Originally Published: April 27, 2023 6:47 p.m.

photo

Grace Otero (Photo courtesy of Lee Williams High School Athletic Director Sarah Hamilton)

photo

Billy Chmiel (Photo courtesy of Lee Williams High School Athletic Director Sarah Hamilton)

photo

Kohen Juelfs (Photo courtesy of Lee Williams High School Athletic Director Sarah Hamilton)

photo

Tatum Meins (Photo courtesy of Lee Williams High School Athletic Director Sarah Hamilton)

photo

Robert Brackett (Photo courtesy of Lee Williams High School Athletic Director Sarah Hamilton)

KINGMAN – Receiving an athletic scholarship to compete at the college level is the ultimate goal for high school athletes. Along those lines, Lee Williams High School can boast of several of its student-athletes moving on to play at the next level.

Athletic scholarships cover a portion of the cost of tuition and fees, course-related books, room, board and sometimes living expenses. Sarah Hamilton, athletic director at Lee Williams High School, shared the students who have received an athletic scholarship and where they will attend.

Grace Otero committed to play soccer at Mesa Community College in Mesa, Arizona. Otero also played soccer for the Lady Volunteers.

Billy Chmiel committed to LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. Chmiel will participate in cross-country and track and field and will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Robert Brackett committed to play golf at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona. Hamilton noted that Brackett plans to study engineering.

Kohen Juelfs has committed to Coe College in Council Bluffs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to play tennis. Juelfs was a multi-sport athlete at Lee Williams High School, having played basketball and football, too.

Tatum Meins, who died two weeks ago as the result of a car accident, was the first Lee Williams High School student to sign to play college softball, according to Hamilton. She would have attended William Penn University in Iowa.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State