Lee Williams High School students to attend college on athletic scholarships

KINGMAN – Receiving an athletic scholarship to compete at the college level is the ultimate goal for high school athletes. Along those lines, Lee Williams High School can boast of several of its student-athletes moving on to play at the next level.

Athletic scholarships cover a portion of the cost of tuition and fees, course-related books, room, board and sometimes living expenses. Sarah Hamilton, athletic director at Lee Williams High School, shared the students who have received an athletic scholarship and where they will attend.

Grace Otero committed to play soccer at Mesa Community College in Mesa, Arizona. Otero also played soccer for the Lady Volunteers.

Billy Chmiel committed to LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. Chmiel will participate in cross-country and track and field and will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Robert Brackett committed to play golf at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona. Hamilton noted that Brackett plans to study engineering.

Kohen Juelfs has committed to Coe College in Council Bluffs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to play tennis. Juelfs was a multi-sport athlete at Lee Williams High School, having played basketball and football, too.

Tatum Meins, who died two weeks ago as the result of a car accident, was the first Lee Williams High School student to sign to play college softball, according to Hamilton. She would have attended William Penn University in Iowa.