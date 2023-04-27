Letter | Large Solar Farms

The capture and useful conversion of naturally occurring energy is a noble pursuit. The Hoover Dam is testimony to mankind’s ingenuity and success capturing renewable energy. So is Safeway, Smith’s, Bashas, and Walmart. These local stores are mentioned because every vegetable, loaf of bread, pound of hamburger, paper product and cotton article they sell is produced from the sun’s energy for our use.

In recent years societies large and small have begun using solar panels to generate electricity directly from the sun. Living in a house far from a power grid but powered by solar panels on its roof is now real. The abundance of sunshine in desert climates seems a natural fit for the production of solar energy. But the impact of large scale commercial solar farms, such as water use, heat emissions and overall impact on the land and soil, is considerable and substantial.

We wish to address the potential development of a large solar farm planned for Golden Valley, in the area of mileposts 61 and 62, on the east side of Hwy 93 and just north of So-Hi. As a member of an organization committed to the preservation and restoration of natural resources, I am concerned for the large-scale disruption of local habitat, water and soil.

The Big Sandy Natural Resource Conservation District questions the construction of large scale solar farms on government land without careful study and transparent consideration of all criteria, including negative impacts. These criteria include studying alternatives to commercial solar farms, such as rooftops and already disturbed locations. Long term considerations should override short term financial advantages relative to solar farms.

May 11 the Bureau of Land Management will be hosting a Solar Application Variance Meeting, by in-person or Zoom attendance. No more details are available at this time, but more information will be released later in April. If you would like to learn more and have a say, please call the BLM office at 928-718-3700. They are happy to help you.

Brenda Stockbridge

Big Sandy NRCD