Mohave County to vote on possible opposition to Grand Canyon monument

Mohave County is now at odds with a coalition of Native American tribes in Northern Arizona, as the county prepares to issue its opposition to the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.

The monument was proposed this year by the Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition, who are now calling for federal protection over 1.1 million acres of land west of the Grand Canyon. According to statements this month by trial officials, the land’s designation as a national monument would secure permanent protections for a landscape that is intrinsic to tribal heritage throughout the region. But for Mohave County, the land itself is home to untapped uranium deposits that could represent a $29 billion boost for the economies of Northern Arizona and Utah - A windfall that could be lost forever if President Biden uses his authority under the 1906 Antiquities Act to grant the tribes’ request.

The Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition includes the Havasupai, Hopi, Hualapai, Kaibab Paiute, Moapa Paiute, Las Vegas Paiutes, Paiute Tribe of Utah, the Navajo Nation, the San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, the Yavapai-Apache Nation, the Pueblo Tribe of Zuni and the Colorado River Indian Tribes. Their request for the monument’s designation has already received endorsement from U.S. Congressman Raul Grijalva (D-Tucson) and U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

Buried potential

The contested area lies in Mohave County’s 1st supervisory district. And although Mohave County officials say they value the land’s protection, what lies beneath that land could bring much needed growth to the region.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to submit a letter to President Biden, Grijalva, Sinema, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and others in opposition to the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument’s official designation.

According to county officials, there may be as many as 375 million pounds of uranium beneath the proposed 1.1 million-acre monument - enough to produce nuclear energy for the entire state of California for 22 years. The region contains the highest-grade uranium endowment in the U.S., and a full third of all known uranium deposits in the U.S. As of this month, American nuclear electricity companies imported nearly 60% of their uranium from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and China, with additional sources found in Canada, Australia and South Africa.

The county’s letter of opposition to the monument was penned by District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City.

“Mohave County and our neighboring state of Utah could see major economic potential with environmentally sound uranium mining, well outside the national park on the Arizona Strip,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, Obama’s 2012 moratorium on uranium mining in the region stymied potential growth and job opportunities in Mohave County, and also removed economic growth opportunities for Native Americans and other taxpayers.

“We respect and take seriously our responsibility for protecting the Grand Canyon,” Johnson said. “The reasoning behind (the 2012 moratorium) was concern that it could damage the region’s drinking water and the park’s water quality … they had no evidence of contamination of water, and had no evidence of problems with the safe operation of uranium mines in operation on those lands.”

Mining would pose no danger to Grand Canyon, county says

According to Johnson, mining the region’s known uranium deposits could potentially be completed within seven years, with mining facilities returned to a pristine state after those deposits have been safely removed.

“Arizona must return to its mining roots,” Johnson said. “Strict federal and state environmental laws that are already on the books will protect the public from environmental damage to the Grand Canyon watershed.”

Under law, the contested area is not eligible for pit mining. And according to Johnson, the Grand Canyon itself would be in no danger from uranium mining in Mohave County - The actual mining would take place hundreds of miles away from Grand Canyon National Park, Johnson said.

“When considering the proposal, we ask that you go through the Congressional approval process,” Johnson wrote. “(The Antiquities Act) was designed to protect and preserve historically and culturally significant sites, not necessarily to restrict public access or limit economic growth and development.”

Current and past debate

“The national monument provides security to the Grand Canyon,” Grijalva said in a statement earlier this month. “It provides security to the indigenous people and tribes who see the Grand Canyon in a more profound and deep way.”

Grijalva has sought for more than a decade to end uranium mining in the Grand Canyon, even after former president Barack Obama issued a 20-year moratorium on uranium mining in the region in 2012. Grijalva has submitted multiple pieces of legislation to make that moratorium permanent over the past five years - legislation that was defeated by a majority held by Republicans in the U.S. Senate since 2015.

U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) in 2019 called the effort a “million-acre land-grab” that would harm local economies and potentially threaten national security.

Although former president Donald Trump sought to loosen restrictions on uranium mining in Mohave County, Biden publicly stated in 2020 that he supported protections from such mining in the vicinity of the Grand Canyon.

Past mistakes

Modern technology and mining practices could potentially mitigate the danger of uranium mining in Northern Arizona, but that hasn’t always been the case.

From 1944 through 1986, mining companies extracted four million tons of uranium from Navajo Indian land, which the U.S. Government bought for use in nuclear weapons. Although the U.S. Government and Arizona mining companies agreed to stricter regulations on uranium mining in 1984, the Environmental Protection Agency has reported lingering and fatal consequences for Navajo tribe members who worked in those mines - including kidney failure and cancers linked to uranium contamination.

Since 2007, the EPA has collaborated with Navajo officials in addressing human health risks and environmental risks associated with past uranium mining within and surrounding the Navajo Nation. Most recently, the EPA instituted a “10-year plan” in 2020 to incorporate goals and milestones for assessment and continued cleanup of former mining sites.