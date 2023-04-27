Monroe Street closure scheduled for Monday

KINGMAN – A full road closure on Monroe Street between Wikieup Avenue and Pasadena Avenue will take effect on Monday.

According to a City of Kingman news release, the road closure will be in place on Monday, May 1 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The City of Kingman urges anyone traveling through work zones to use caution and provide a safe working environment for workers, the motoring public, and pedestrians.

The company, UniSource Energy Services, is working with residents and businesses in the area regarding notification, however, access to residences and businesses is not anticipated to be affected. The contact number for UniSource Energy Services is 1-877-837-4968.