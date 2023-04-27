OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, April 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Don “Griz” Keller

Don “Griz” Keller

Don “Griz” Keller

Originally Published: April 27, 2023 6:33 p.m.

Don “Griz” Keller passed away April 12, 2023 with his wife and family by his side. Born in Bisbee, Arizona, Don moved to Kingman when he was just one week old, and lived there his entire life. He graduated from Kingman High School in 1970 and married the love of his life, Debbie, in 1986. Don was a mechanic for approximately 30 years and a telephone and internet installer for 18 years. Always a helping hand, he was the go-to for repairs and advice on anything, especially about vehicles, from siblings, nieces and nephews, children and grandchildren. His great passion was for hunting, fishing and camping with his wife.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Juanita Keller; sister, Danielle Keller; sister-in-law, Kerry Willey and brother-in-law, Richard Wright. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughter, Suzzanne (Alex) Keller-Duvel; daughter, Jennifer Christensen; son, Mik (Brystal) Keller; son, Ted Peters; sister, Sharon (Lee) Haywood; sister, Zelda Wright; brother, Clint (Loni) Keller; sister, Lana (Steve) Robinett and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on May 6, 2023 at Kingman First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State