Obituary | Don “Griz” Keller

Don “Griz” Keller passed away April 12, 2023 with his wife and family by his side. Born in Bisbee, Arizona, Don moved to Kingman when he was just one week old, and lived there his entire life. He graduated from Kingman High School in 1970 and married the love of his life, Debbie, in 1986. Don was a mechanic for approximately 30 years and a telephone and internet installer for 18 years. Always a helping hand, he was the go-to for repairs and advice on anything, especially about vehicles, from siblings, nieces and nephews, children and grandchildren. His great passion was for hunting, fishing and camping with his wife.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Grover and Juanita Keller; sister, Danielle Keller; sister-in-law, Kerry Willey and brother-in-law, Richard Wright. He is survived by his wife, Debbie; daughter, Suzzanne (Alex) Keller-Duvel; daughter, Jennifer Christensen; son, Mik (Brystal) Keller; son, Ted Peters; sister, Sharon (Lee) Haywood; sister, Zelda Wright; brother, Clint (Loni) Keller; sister, Lana (Steve) Robinett and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on May 6, 2023 at Kingman First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road.