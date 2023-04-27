Obituary | Sherene Lynn Walema

The family of Sherene Lynn Walema of Kingman, Arizona is deeply saddened to announce her unexpected passing on April 13, 2023 at the age of 15. Sherene Walema was born to Franklin Walema Jr. and Nicole Sieber on Sept. 10, 2007 and was affectionately known to everyone as “Siri”.

Her lifelong passion of softball began at the age of five with the Wolfpack in Nowata, Oklahoma and ended as a Lee Williams High School Volunteers softball player. Sherene was already accomplished in her sports career by making the 18U Travel Ball Team, the Kingman Sidewinders, at 14 years old, being selected as starting third baseman for the varsity Volunteers and being lauded as having the highest batting average by her coach.

Sherene’s favorite activities were hanging out with her boyfriend, Logan Chamberlain, documenting her life through a camera lens, and hanging out with her family by the fire, park or wherever she could carve out a place to just be.

Sherene also shared her time with her extended softball family which encompassed the largest part of her life and reached far and wide.

Our family was not expecting the loss of Sherene or for her life to be cut so short and so soon. We are devastated by this loss and will forever feel the absence of Sherene. She was strong, kind, loving and a force to be reckoned with. To know Sherene was to genuinely love her. She will be forever missed but she will never be forgotten.

Sherene will be remembered by her family and is survived by her parents, Franklin Walema Jr. and Nicole Sieber; her siblings, Nicolas Walema, Franklin Walema, Michael Willoughby and Mikayla Willoughby; her grandparents, Robert Sieber and Sherene Zegler; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and the extension of our family’s families. She is predeceased by her grandparents, Franklin Michael Walema Sr. and Jeri Lynn Patrick.

Kingman services will be held at Lee Williams High School Auditorium on Saturday, April 29, 2023, 11 a.m- 1 p.m, with doors opening at 10:15 a.m.

Peach Springs services will be held at Music Mountain High School Gymnasium following the Kingman services, 16500 E. Route 66, Peach Springs, AZ 86434 from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The procession from Kingman, Arizona to Peach Springs, Arizona will depart at 2 p.m. from the Department of Transportation Fueling Station at 3660 E. Andy Devine Ave, Kingman, Arizona.

Websites created in honor of Sherene: https://everloved.com/life-of/sherene-walema/ Mohave Memorial obituary: https://www.mohavememorial.com/obituaries/Sherene-Walema/#!/TributeWall