Rants and Raves | April 28, 2023

Rancho Sante FE TI: City Manager Ron Foggin is frustrated with the FAA’s property transfer approval being “a quagmire of bureaucracy keeps asking for more, or different information.” Now knows how it feels to deal with Kingman’s permits process. It’s always “just one more thing”.

To all those who voted democratic - I LOVE the sound of Calizonia. It appears there are more of us here then you hate filled republicans. Maybe you should move and the rest of us can make Kingman a much friendlier place to live.

Two Meds - Not only your RX’s but every item in Walmart is from China, China has police stations secretly set up in America to spy on us, own much of our farmland and much of latin America including ports. We’re in deep doo doo.

April 21 lies against Trump. First, we are a Republic. A democracy is mob-rule. You don’t even know real history. Trump beat Biden; had proof. No court would even look at his cases period. Bidens made commie-Chinese millions.

Republican Party painted itself as small government and individual rights that’s not what they’re actions reflect. It’s totally hypocritical.

Guardsman arrested rant – Why is it necessary to describe the traitor as “Christian.” That isn’t relevant to the facts. Also Patel is not a credible source for anything. Quit spewing Russian talking points.