Spring has sprung: Mojave Max ends winter brumation

LAS VEGAS – Mojave Max, the desert tortoise who inhabits the Las Vegas Springs Preserve, has woken from his winter nap, ushering in the beginning of spring after emerging from his burrow on Monday.

Max is Southern Nevada’s equivalent to Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil, the more famous groundhog whose prognostication of the arrival of spring is based on whether he sees his shadow or not when he comes out of his burrow on Feb. 2.

Mojave Max’s prediction isn’t dependent on sun casting its light overhead but on when Max decides to amble from his home, ending his winter brumation (the reptilian form of hibernation).

Mojave Max’s emergence marks the beginning of spring-like weather in Southern Nevada, accompanied by warmer temperatures and longer daylight hours — and Max’s own internal clock that tells him it’s time to come out.

According to Clark County officials, Max emerged at 3:40 p.m. Monday, his latest arrival since 2000. The earliest, Feb. 14, came in 2005. The latest previous emergence in the last 23 years was April 17 in 2012. Last year, Max made his appearance on March 26.

As part of the 23rd annual Mojave Max Emergence Contest, elementary school students in Clark County have been studying Mojave Desert weather, temperatures and conditions to scientifically (and, maybe, with a hunch or two thrown in) estimate when they believed Mojave Max would come out of his burrow.

Students entered their guesses online and entries are being tabulated with an official winner to be announced soon. The winning student will receive prizes that include a your-long family membership to the Springs Preserve, an “America the Beautiful” year-long family pass to national parks and federal recreation areas and a laptop computer.

Members of the winner’s entire class at school will receive Olympic-style medals and T-shirts and a pizza party and field trip to the Springs Preserve to meet Mojave Max. The school involved also receives a trophy and the teacher of the winning student also receives a laptop computer.

More than 4,200 guesses were logged this year; the contest has been held each year since 2000.

“Each year, Mojave Max’s emergence signals the unofficial beginning of spring in Clark County,” said Marci Henson, director of the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability. “Thanks to the Mojave Max team, this school year alone nearly 10,000 Clark County elementary school students learned the importance of the threatened desert tortoise, why it is considered a keystone species, and the importance of respecting and protecting our delicate desert ecosystem so it can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Mojave Desert tortoises, found in Arizona, Nevada and California, was listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act in 1990 due to habitat loss and fragmentation, excessive predation, and disease. The Sonoran Desert tortoise, a close relative, is no longer considered threatened, although Arizona law provides some protection for the reptile found in Arizona and northern Mexico.

More information about the Clark County Desert Conservation Program, Mojave Max and the Las Vegas Springs Preserve can be found at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov or at www.MojaveMax.com.