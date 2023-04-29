ADOT announces new roadwork plans for I-40 this spring and summer

Road repairs are in the works for some of the most well–worn sections of Interstate-40 in Western Arizona, and construction is expected to begin within the next few months.

This week the Arizona Department of Transportation and Gov. Katie Hobbs’ office announced plans for $50.5 million in road repairs statewide coming this spring and summer – using money set aside for other road projects that have come in under budget this fiscal year. That roadwork is spread throughout 23 locations on six major roads including I–40, I–10, US 60, State Route 260, and State Route 77.

Included in the announcement is $3,366,400 budgeted for work on I–40 between the California border and Seligman – although most of that work is located east of Kingman.

Arizona Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Garin Groff said all of the projects in the announcement have been identified by ADOT personnel as being in most need of repair. Although each project is identified by mile posts, Groff said that the work will consist of spot repairs to the most troublesome areas within each segment. He said the repairs will consist of milling off the top two–inches of worn pavement and replacing it with two inches of new asphalt.

The newly announced road work is expected to begin sometime between mid–May and June – “as warming weather allows.” Work is expected to continue into the summer.

“ADOT’s goal is to deliver the safest and most reliable highway system possible with the funding we have to make improvements around the state,” said Greg Byres, ADOT State Engineer and Deputy Director for Transportation. “We know these projects to improve pavement conditions are much–needed, and we will move forward as quickly as possible.”

I-40 work in Western Arizona

– From Needle Mountain Road to State Route 95 (Mile Post 2–9): Repairs are planned for both the eastbound and westbound lanes, with a total of about two–thirds of a lane mile slated for repairs within this segment. The estimated cost is $220,800.

– From US 93 to Silver Springs Road (MP 72–79): Repairs are planned for the eastbound lanes, with a total of about two–thirds of a lane mile slated for repairs within this segment. The estimated cost is $220,800.

– From Willow Ranch Road to Fort Rock Road (MP 88–92): Repairs are planned for the eastbound lanes, with a total of a little less than half a lane mile slated for repairs within this segment. The estimated cost is $140,800.

– From Fort Rock Road to Seligman (MP 92–123): Repairs are planned for the eastbound lanes, with a total of 7.5 lane miles slated for repairs within this segment. The estimated cost is $2,400,000.

– From Willow Ranch Road to Cross Mountain (MP 89–95): Repairs are planned for the westbound lanes, with a total of 1.2 lane miles slated for repairs within this segment. The estimated cost is $384,000.

Previously planned 1-40 work

In addition to the recently announced work, Groff said ADOT has plans for several larger road projects on I–40 in the works that are also expected to break ground within the next couple years:

– ADOT is planning to repave I–40 starting near the California border to about mile post 2.5 near Needles Mountain Road. Groff said the work is expected to involve spot asphalt repair that will replace the top two inches of pavement from mile post 2.2 to 2.4 in the right hand lanes both eastbound and westbound. He said the rest of the segment will be treated with a thin top layer called a micro–surface finish that is meant to preserve the pavement. Groff said ADOT has $960,000 budgeted for the work, which is expected to begin this year when temperatures are warm enough.

– ADOT plans to repave both eastbound and westbound lanes on I–40 between Apache Road and Shinarump Drive (MP 33–47). Groff said work is expected to begin sometime in 2023.

– Groff said ADOT has another pavement project planned between Walnut Creek and Holy Moses Wash (MP 33–47) with construction anticipated to begin sometime in 2023.

– The West Kingman Interchange project at I–40 and US 93 has already been in the works for several years, and construction is currently planned for 2024. The project is expected to improve traffic on Beale Street with new directional ramps to the east and north.

– ADOT has plans to repave the eastbound lane of I–40 east of Kingman between mile post 92 and 119. That project is scheduled for construction in 2025 or 2026.