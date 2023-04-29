Kingman High falls to ALA, 2-0; Kingman Academy beats Northland Prep, 10-4

KINGMAN – Kingman High School was ousted from a first-round state varsity baseball playoff game, but another local school won one. And, to a large degree, Kingman Academy has its work cut out for them, going up against a team that apparently takes joy in blowout wins.

The Kingman High School Bulldogs lost a first round away playoff game Wednesday to American Leadership Academy of Ironwood by a score of 2-0. As a result of the loss, the Bulldogs were eliminated from state playoff contention.

Ironwood (9-13, 7-5) plays in 3A South Central and Kingman (10-14, 4-6) plays in 3A West. Ironwood scored two runs in the fourth inning in the win. The Bulldogs were coming off a 12-0 last-game-of-the-season blowout loss to Yuma Catholic (20-5, 10-0).

Kingman Academy Still Alive

Kingman Academy is winning early in the state playoffs, but faces some tough competition as they advance.

Kingman Academy (17-6, 12-0) beat Northland Prep Academy this week by a score of 10-4. The game was a first-round state playoff game played at Kingman’s home field. The Bulldogs take on Horizon Honors of Phoenix (19-7, 10-0) May 5 in a second round state playoff game. Horizon Honors plays out of 2A South and beat Sequoia Pathway Academy 20-2 April 21 and mercy-ruled Willson 22-0 on April 20. Horizon also mercy-ruled Chandler Prep 10-0 April 24.