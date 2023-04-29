OFFERS
Licenses and Permits | April 30, 2023

Originally Published: April 29, 2023 5:43 p.m.

The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending April 28:

– Fox Hall Tattoo: 207 N. Fourth St., Kingman; tattoo parlors

– Rugged Rubs: 6130 N. Juniper Hills Court, Kingman; specialty food stores

– Kingman Plumbing & Supply LLC: 3147 Dafine Ave., Kingman; contractor

– Kenava Quilts and Crafts: 4230 E. Texas St., Kingman; arts and crafts

– Kramer’s River Valley Air Conditioning: 512 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; contractor

– Grace Bunce Home Blends: 4071 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; retail trade

– Black Water Tattoo: 523 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; tattoo parlors

– Torres Family Investments LLC: 3225 Shagri La Drive, Kingman; upholstery shop

– R & C’s Hay Sales LLC: 2163 Airway Ave., Kingman; feedstore & hay delivery

– Don’t sweet the small stuff LLC: 3550 N. Harvard St., Kingman; handy-home & garden

– K Town Bouncers: 2613 Mullen Drive, Kingman; party jumpers

– Marcos Hand Wash LLC: 3401 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; car wash

– A Beauty Collection: 2510 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; beauty shop

– A.S.A Roofing: 2719 Wikieup Ave., Kingman; contractor

– Kala’s Kreations & More LLC: 2543 Valentine Ave., Kingman; face painting

– K M Smoke Shop, INC.: 3775 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; smoke shop

– Ellico Inflatables: 1736 Motor Ave., Kingman; party jumpers

– David Homes LLC: 4035 N. Pinal St., Kingman; contractor

– Greater Than Clothing and Design of Ari: 3658 E. Koval Drive, Kingman; retail trade

– Batteas Builders Inc FM: 1117 N. Seaman St., Eastland, Texas; contractor

– A.E. Writer & Author: 4309 Cibola Road, Golden Valley; writer/editor

Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending April 21:

– Holdings, Henry: 1346 E. Dike Road, Mohave Valley; demo ext m/h

– Neff, Paul: Kingman; new 400 amp panel only to ext garage w/electric

– Wyatt, Logan: Chloride; demo on ext mobile home

– Morrison, Nora: 3664 N. Aguila Road, Golden Valley; gas line replacement like for like to propane

– GML Plumbing Co.: 4384 E. Mule Shoe Drive, Kingman; otc gas line permit

– Ambient Edge LLC: 4545 Interstate Way Kingman; HVAC, replace 400k btu modine furnace

– Ambient Edge LLC: 8677 Juniper St., Mohave Valley; HVAC, replace four-ton package unit

– Barkhurst Electric: 4100 N. Lomita St., Kingman; main panel upgrade to 200 amp service

– Barkhurst Electric: 3725 E. John L Ave., Kingman; main panel upgrade 200 amp service

– Walker Service Electric: Kingman; elec panel & meter socket for billboard

– Devault Electric LLC: 6161 N. Buckhorn Drive, Kingman; main panel upgrade to 200 amp service

– Cellier, Eugene: 7197 Harquahala Drive, Mohave Valley; demo cloth structure

– Chamberlain, Braden: Kingman; 50 gal electric water heater

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3535 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; space #12 demo

– Old Trails Mobile Homes: 3535 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; space #13 demo

– Old Trails Mobile Homes: 3535 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; space #14 demo

– Old Trails Mobile Homes: 3535 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; space #28 demo

– Hough, John: Kingman; demo of ext mobile home

