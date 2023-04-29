Mohave Community College preparing for 52nd Commencement, Regina Cobb will be guest speaker

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College is gearing up for its 52nd Commencement ceremony to be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Anderson Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Pkwy.

According to a news release from MCC, students in the class of 2022-2023 will earn approximately 800 degrees and certificates. This year the Commencement Speaker is former Arizona State Rep. Regina Cobb, DDS. She served in the legislature from 2015-2023 and is currently Executive Director with the Arizona Dental Association.

Cobb is also the MCC Founders Award recipient and will be recognized for her outstanding service to the college and the community. As a State Representative and Appropriations Chair in the House she advocated for increased funding for MCC to develop the Advance Manufacturing Training Center in Kingman. She was also instrumental in ensuring the successful launch of the College Dental program.

During the ceremony, MCC President Stacy Klippenstein will announce which student will be the recipient of the 2023 Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student $10,000 Award. The Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award was established through an endowment gift to the MCC Foundation. It was provided by Dr. James H. Childe to honor the memory of his friend Kathy Hodel. She passed away in 2018, after a long battle with bone cancer. Childe, a retired attorney and MCC instructor, gave nearly a quarter million dollars to establish the endowment. He chose to use this gift as a way to honor outstanding graduating MCC students and Kathy Hodel for her countless hours and efforts working to help MCC and our local communities.

Kathy requested everyone, “remember the importance of service before self, and do what you can to help worthy causes in your own community.”

The 2023 Commencement Student Speaker is Ian Fleming. He’s working toward earning his Associate of Arts in Mathematics. He was also part of the 2023 All Arizona Academic Team member, which provides him with a tuition waiver to any public Arizona university. He’s excited to speak to his peers and congratulate them on their future endeavors.

Laurel Clifford, math faculty and 2019 Ellen Licari Service to Students award recipient, will have the honor of being Macebearer at the ceremony. The 2023 Ellen Licari Service to Student award recipient is Beth Hooven. She’s part of the nursing faculty on the Lake Havasu City Campus. The award is presented to an MCC employee who puts students first.