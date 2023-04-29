Obituary | Latecia FaeMarie (Tubbs) Hart

Latecia FaeMarie (Tubbs) Hart, 31, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at her home. She was born on Feb. 9, 1992 in Kingman, Arizona, the daughter of Mark Franklin Tubbs, who survives in Sedalia, Missouri, and Janice (Medina) Tubbs, who survives in Kingman, Arizona.

Latecia was born and raised in Kingman, Arizona. In her mid-20’s, she moved to Sedalia, Missouri. Latecia loved being with her family and friends, whether it was for parties, just visiting or sitting around a late-night bonfire. She also loved outdoor activities such as fishing, hiking, mushroom hunting and motorcycle riding. In her quiet time, she enjoyed journaling, listening to music and binge-watching her favorite shows. Her love interest were her two dogs, Meeka and Max. Latecia was loved by so many.

In addition to her parents, Latecia is survived by four siblings, Mark Justin Tubbs (Megan) of Sedalia, Missouri, Nastasia Michele Bertsche of Kingman, Arizona, Dakota Floyd Tubbs of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Lorenza Denise Tubbs of Kingman, Arizona; step-father, Luis Angel Marquez of Kingman, Arizona; maternal grandmother, Harriet Mary Hadley of Kingman, Arizona; and step-brothers, many aunts, uncles, nieces and cousins.

Latecia was preceded in death by her fiancé, Jimmy “JD” Collins; paternal grandparents, Floyd Franklin Tubbs, and Bonita Lilly Halls; and maternal grandfather, Elgie Grant Hadley.

A Celebration of Life gathering with family and friends will be held on May 6, 2023 at 2 p.m. at her mother’s home in Kingman.