Obituary | Roy Oswalt

Roy Oswalt, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Roy grew up in Kingman. His family moved there in 1951 when Roy was not yet one-year-old. His parents, Bill and Lena Oswalt, owned and operated Kimo Café in the 1950s and then Bill Oswalt’s Restaurant from 1955 to 1969.

As a boy, Roy’s spare time was spent roaming White Cliffs with his next-door neighbor, Toby, and his ever-faithful dog, Stormy.

Roy attended school in Kingman, graduating from Mohave County Union High School (universally known as “Mucus”) in 1969. His high school class was famous for constructing a giant “1969” from empty Coors cans and depositing it on the roof of the high school.

Roy then attended Arizona State University as an art major, where his career as an artisan began. He became an accomplished and successful silversmith, and his jewelry was featured in several articles in Arizona Highways magazine.

Over time, Roy’s interests broadened and he became a fine arts dealer and appraiser. For several decades, he owned and operated the Ancient Arts Gallery in Scottsdale, which specialized in Navajo rugs, silver jewelry, Native American pottery and baskets, and Western memorabilia. In addition, Roy became skilled in the restoration of historic and prehistoric pottery and other antiquities, and his knowledge of Southwestern native cultures (especially the Hohokam) was extensive. His services as a highly respected expert were sought after by museums and collectors throughout the country.

Roy loved the Southwest and enjoyed exploring the Arizona desert with his three children. They spent weekends traveling the state – fishing and canoeing at Canyon Lake, hiking Four Peaks or the Superstition Mountains, searching for geodes and arrowheads, camping along the Mogollon Rim and more.

Roy shared his passion for the arts with his kids, bringing them to auctions and appraisal days at the Heard Museum, and always encouraging them to draw, paint and create.

Throughout his life, Roy had several canine companions, most recently a loyal Siberian husky named Austin.

Roy is survived by his three children, Sandra, Allison and Steven; six grandchildren; and his brother and sister, David and Karen.