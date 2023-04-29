OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sun, April 30
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Shirley Judd

Originally Published: April 29, 2023 5:51 p.m.

Shirley Judd passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the age of 89.

She was active in the Red Hats Society and the American Legion.

She is survived by four children, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and seven great great-grandchildren.

She proceeded in death by Carl Judd Sr. (husband), Carl Judd Jr (son) and Evan Judd (grandson).

Cards of sympathy can be mailed to her daughter Lori TooToo at P.O. Box 2163, Lakewood, California, 90716.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State