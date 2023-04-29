Obituary | Shirley Judd

Shirley Judd passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the age of 89.

She was active in the Red Hats Society and the American Legion.

She is survived by four children, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and seven great great-grandchildren.

She proceeded in death by Carl Judd Sr. (husband), Carl Judd Jr (son) and Evan Judd (grandson).

Cards of sympathy can be mailed to her daughter Lori TooToo at P.O. Box 2163, Lakewood, California, 90716.