Obituary | Sue Emery Daniels Sumner

Sue Emery Daniels Sumner

Sue Emery Daniels Sumner

Originally Published: April 29, 2023 5:53 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Sue Emery Daniels Sumner on Monday, May 15 at the Dambar Steakhouse from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be a slide show eulogy playing in the background while family and friends visit and share stories of her many adventures.

Her three children, Lynn Daniels Bileti, Barbara Daniels and John Daniels and some of Sue’s grandchildren expect to be there.

Please share a picture, a story or simply a hug with her children and grandchildren on May 15

