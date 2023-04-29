Rants and Raves | April 30, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

I feel bad for the people watching everything they built their identity around destructing due to lies and corruption. Most MAGA dupes aren’t bad people they are just weak minded, gullible to skillful con artist grifters. They were seduced by a false prophet and worship an idol.

I’m reading more and more articles and ‘rants and raves’ from people who moved here from California promoting Democratic Socialism and extolling the virtues and greatness of California. Wonder why they moved?

Our Kingman hearts are collectively broken at your loss of Siri and the loss of Tatum. Siri was beautiful, an inspiration for all young girls. Please know your family’s in our daily prayers and will be for a very long time.

Hiding Bibles – And this is a minister...no, she’s a nutcase because first, we do NOT have separation of church and state in America. A liberal lie. Lady, our country was founded on that Bible. Without it and God, you wouldn’t be here.



Katie Hobbs, Thanks for NOTHING! Your 63 vetoes (and growing) show you are more inclined to play politics than to work for the people of Arizona.

US Supreme Court Justices are not above the law they should be held to same standards as other branches of government. Congress in DC need to enact strict rules for them to follow and Republicans need to get on board.

Shanna Cooper letter: As author of the statement you reference I agree with you, however Trump refused the results of a free/fair election then failed to provide evidence of his claims of fraud. IMHO Trump lost the privilege to participate on Jan 6 by engaging in sedition, provoking a violent insurrection in response to his legitimate election loss.

Trump didn’t get into politics because he cares about America and wanted to “drain the swamp”. He saw opportunity to take over the swamp, show the crooks how to properly lie and grift while bending them to his will, forcing them into fealty.