Role as Mohave County Financial Services Manager was easy decision for Lopez

KINGMAN – Eddie Lopez was just promoted to the position of Financial Services manager for Mohave County.

He was born in Lake Havasu City, but has also spent major parts of his life in Bullhead City, Golden Valley and Kingman. He believes even though all of the communities share a proximity, each has its own vibe.

“Lake Havasu is the most fun and Kingman is the most relaxed and laid back,” Lopez said.

Lopez graduated from Kingman High School in 2004, then graduated with an associate degree from Mohave Community College in business. Also, while attending MCC, he was elected president of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. He next graduated from the online Western Governor’s University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He then started his career in accounting at the Kingman Unified School District in 2011.

Lopez wasn’t finished education-wise, and felt a need and desire to pursue education and career growth and go to a more urban setting. He wanted to work for the best accounting firm and a big city was the logical place. He headed for Las Vegas, Nevada for what would be a successful, rewarding move, with a plan in place and ultimately would take 10 years of his life.

Lopez enrolled at University of Nevada, Las Vegas to pursue a master’s degree in accounting and took a position at the same time as a senior accountant at a local Las Vegas CPA firm. He got his master’s degree and also obtained his Certified Public Accountant license. Due to receiving excellent grades, being first in his class and receiving high recommendations from professors at UNLV, he was soon recruited, had an eight hour interview and hired by the famed PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) company, one of the “Big 4” Global Accounting -Consulting Firms.

It was a demanding job with long hours. The job required 60 to 80 hours a week and loads of travel. Then, with a child on the way, he and his wife, Katie thought about a change was needed. After that, he began his career in governmental accounting, starting with Las Vegas Valley Water District, where was a senior accountant for five years.

Lopez and his wife enjoyed their life in Las Vegas but really wanted to return home. Family and friends drew them back, and it was only last year when they returned to Kingman. He feels that he gained excellent skills and knowledge in Las Vegas during that decade, and it’s proven invaluable.

“It gave me broader experiences with life in general,” he said. “It made me appreciate a small town. Overall, I prefer Kingman.”

Upon returning and settling into a home the couple already owned, Lopez started working at Mohave County as accountant senior in 2022. His invaluable educational background, likeability, and work ethic soon led to his appointment as Financial Services Manager a few weeks ago. The job is one step below the director. His major responsibilities in the 20 member staff include accounts payable and receivable, payroll, and financial reporting. He oversees production of the financial statements and the audit process.

Lopez and his wife live in Kingman with their young son, Dean. It could be said that both Katie and Dean are in the first grade at the Kingman Academy School of Learning. No, seriously. She is a teacher, and he is a first grader, although he’s a student in another classroom. The family also has a golden retriever named Ginger and Zuko, a black lab. Lopez loves mountain biking and hiking in his spare time and says there is no question Mohave County will be his forever home.

“We’re pretty set on remaining here. I like the fact that my job impacts my community.” It’s a good feeling, for sure,” he said.

(This is one of a series of profiles on Mohave County employees by the county communications office.)