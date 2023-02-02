Another 255 Mohave County residents catch COVID-19 virus

KINGMAN – The good news is Mohave County now falls in the low-transmission zone for COVID-19.

The bad news is another 255 county residents contracted the virus in the 28-day period ending Wednesday, Feb. 1. Another 45 county residents died in the 12 weeks preceding the monthly report issued Wednesday by county health officials. The county no longer reports the locations of new cases and deaths.

The county indicated this may be the final monthly COVID-19 report issued pending action by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at its Monday, Feb. 6 meeting.

Mohave County had been designated a high-transmission area as recently as the Jan. 4 report, when the county Department of Public Health announced 523 new cases in the prior four weeks.

The county’s low vaccination rate may have been to blame. According to AZDHS only 46.5% of Mohave County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine, while 86,381 individuals are fully vaccinated.

By comparison, 76% of residents have been vaccinated statewide.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services 66,804 county residents have been infected by the virus, and 1,651 have perished, since the start of the pandemic three years ago.

Statewide, more than 2,401,000 cases have been reported, and 32,882 Arizonans have died, according to AZDHS.

Nationwide, the U.S. has endured more than 102 million cases and suffered 1,109,000-plus deaths. The worldwide death toll has reached 6.8 million as nearly 671 million people are known to have contracted the virus.

To help prevent the spread of the virus county health officials recommend:

– washing your hands often.

– cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

– covering coughs and sneezes.

– testing to prevent the spread to others.

– monitoring your health daily, and being alert for symptoms.