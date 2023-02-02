Havasu man to be sentenced for sex offenses

KINGMAN – A Lake Havasu City man’s mental health challenges loomed prominent in his Feb. 2 sentencing hearing for sex offenses involving a young girl years ago. Defense attorney Marc Adair urged the Court to consider that 30-year-old Edward Decker has the cognitive maturity of a 15-year-old, even though his mental health issues don’t rise to the level of a legal defense.

“Is that an excuse? No,” Adair said, rhetorically answering his own question. “But it’s something that the Court needs to be aware of...He takes full responsibility for the misconduct that he engaged in.”

Decker pleaded guilty last year to 2 counts reduced to attempted sexual conduct with a minor for inappropriate touching of a girl who was 9-12 years of age when the offenses occurred between July, 2016 to July, 2019.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert was told that the victim did not report the abuse to family members or authorities because she feared Decker. The victim’s disclosure to a friend was reported to a school resource officer before Lake Havasu police became involved.

The plea deal mandated a prison term ranging from 5-to-7.5 years in prison, followed by probation. Judge Lambert ordered a 7-year prison term and that he register as a convicted sex offender while on life time probation upon his release from the Arizona Department of Corrections.

That should occur in about five years because Decker gets credit for almost two years he's been in custody at the Adult Detention Center in Kingman.

Adair said Decker has previously expressed suicidal intention in an extended incarceration scenario. But he also said that his client is undergoing mental health counseling while taking medications to address his condition and related issues.

Decker told Judge Lambert he intends to deal with incarceration and probation in hope of returning to his home environment.

“I am planning on taking my sex offender registration seriously,” Decker said. “I just want to get home to my family. I just want to apologize to all.”