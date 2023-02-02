OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Fri, Feb. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Mohave County Animal Shelter groundbreaking ceremony set for Feb. 6

The Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility on Monday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 2, 2023 6:14 p.m.

KINGMAN — The Mohave County Animal Shelter will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility on Monday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.

The public is invited to the free event at 3629 N. Burbank St. in Kingman, the new location for the shelter.

There will be light refreshments, photo opportunities and special guests at the event.

The building will be approximately 9,000 square feet in size when completed with 42 enclosed dog kennels, 32 cat condos and more. Currently, $5 million has been budgeted for the new facility.

The shelter has seen a steady influx of animals filling its current facility at 950 Buchanan St. in Kingman. With cages full, staff has expressed they look forward to a more comfortable building.

After three years of waiting, the community can look forward to a facility that benefits the community, staff and animals.

