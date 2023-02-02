Obituary | Tabitha Renee Lindsay

Tabitha Renee Lindsay, 44, of Kingman, Arizona was born Feb. 21, 1978 in Fountain Valley, California. She went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 28, 2023.

She’s survived by her mother Irene Lindsay and father Edward Lindsay, brothers Jay Lindsay and Bryan Avanzolini and brother-in law Alex Lindsay; her sisters Dannielle Lindsay and Donna Lane. She’s also survived by her grandparents, Joe and Marylou Lindsay, her two aunts Linda Callens and Janice White, her uncle Ron Courreges, along with numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and acquaintances.

Tabitha was a free-spirited woman, she was never married, nor had any children. Tabitha was first diagnosed with cancer back in 1992. Over the past 30 plus years she fought numerous health battles and countless surgeries. Tabitha finally succumbed to renal failure and cancer. She went quietly in her sleep at the Joan and Diane Hospice in Kingman, Arizona.

The funeral will be a private affair of family and close friends, followed with the public celebration of life at the Elks Lodge in West Covina, California, April 2023. No day and time have been confirmed as of yet for the celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Diane and Joan Hospice House, 812 Airway Ave., Kingman, Arizona in memory of Tabitha Lindsay.