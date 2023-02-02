OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, Feb. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Obituary | Tabitha Renee Lindsay

Tabitha Renee Lindsay

Tabitha Renee Lindsay

Originally Published: February 2, 2023 6:07 p.m.

Tabitha Renee Lindsay, 44, of Kingman, Arizona was born Feb. 21, 1978 in Fountain Valley, California. She went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 28, 2023.

She’s survived by her mother Irene Lindsay and father Edward Lindsay, brothers Jay Lindsay and Bryan Avanzolini and brother-in law Alex Lindsay; her sisters Dannielle Lindsay and Donna Lane. She’s also survived by her grandparents, Joe and Marylou Lindsay, her two aunts Linda Callens and Janice White, her uncle Ron Courreges, along with numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and acquaintances.

Tabitha was a free-spirited woman, she was never married, nor had any children. Tabitha was first diagnosed with cancer back in 1992. Over the past 30 plus years she fought numerous health battles and countless surgeries. Tabitha finally succumbed to renal failure and cancer. She went quietly in her sleep at the Joan and Diane Hospice in Kingman, Arizona.

The funeral will be a private affair of family and close friends, followed with the public celebration of life at the Elks Lodge in West Covina, California, April 2023. No day and time have been confirmed as of yet for the celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Diane and Joan Hospice House, 812 Airway Ave., Kingman, Arizona in memory of Tabitha Lindsay.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State