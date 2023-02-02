Preps: Lady Vols still undefeated

KINGMAN – A battle of unbeatens ended with both squads remaining undefeated, as Lee Williams and Mohave battled to a scoreless tie in a girls high school soccer game on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The Lady Vols are 9-0-1 for the season and ranked third in the state in Class 4A with just two away games remaining.

Mohave is also 9-0-1.

The Thunderbirds are currently ranked sixth in the state.

Kingman 8, Parker 0

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls soccer team thrashed Parker 8-0 on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to finish the season on a positive note.

Kingman finished the season with a 3-8 mark, with two of their wins coming against Parker High School.

Parker finished the season winless with an 0-8 record.

Boys Soccer

San Miguel 1, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – San Miguel notched a forfeit win over a match that was scheduled to be played Saturday, Jan. 28 in Kingman.

Kingman had won three straight to improve their record to 4-5 before suffering the forfeit loss. San Miguel improved to 5-6 for the season.

Kingman 3, Parker 2

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys soccer team finished the season on a positive note with a 3-2 win over visiting Parker on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Kingman finished the season with a 5-6 record. Parker finished the year at 4-6-1.

Kingman won four of its final five games.

Boys Basketball

Coconino 1, Lee Williams 0

COCONINO – The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team forfeited on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and fell to 5-11 for the season.

Coconino claimed the easy win, improving to 10-7.

Mohave 49, Lee Williams 34

BULLHEAD CITY – The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team fell 49-34 to host Mohave on Monday, Jan. 30.

No statistics were available.

Tonopah Valley 67, Kingman 63

TONOPAH VALLEY – The Kingman High School boys basketball team dropped a narrow decision to visiting Tonopah Valley 67-63 on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Kingman slipped to 8-9 for the season. Tonopah Valley improved to 5-8. No statistics were available.

Kingman Academy 68, NFL Yet HS 56

KINGMAN – Junior Cade Benson scored 20 points and sophomore Josh White added 17 to lead the Kingman Academy High School Tigers to a 68-56 win over the NFL Yet Academy.

Academy build a 33-17 point at the half and held on for the win, improving to 9-8 for the season.

The Tigers are ranked 24th in the state in Class 2A, which qualifies for an away game in the play-in round of the state basketball tournament.

NFL Yet is now 8-9 overall.

Senior Jacob Parrott added 10 points in what will likely be the final home appearance of his career for the winners.

Academy outrebounded their guests 44-30, with Parrott snaring a game-high 10 rebounds. Senior Malachi Zephier led the team in assists and steals with seven and four respectively.

Girls Basketball

Lee Williams 51, Mohave 11

KINGMAN – Senior Rebecca Arave netted a game-high 13 points and had 11 steals to help the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team dismantle Mohave High School 51-11 on Monday, Jan. 30.

Senior Brooke Hunter added 12 points on five-of-seven shooting from the field, while junior Chelsea Torrey grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for Lee Williams.

Lee Williams improved to 13-2 overall and 10-2 in the 4A Grand Canyon Conference with the victory.

They’re currently ranked 13th in the state and in position for a slot in the state Class 4A playoffs.

Mohave fell to 3-15 overall and 2-12 in the conference.

Flagstaff 56, Lee Williams 39

FLAGSTAFF – Flagstaff handed Lee Williams High School a rare defeat in a girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The Lady Eagles, ranked fourth in the state in Class 4A, improved to 15-2 overall and 14-2 in the Grand Canyon Conference with the 56-39 home win.

Lee Williams, ranked 13th in the state, fell to 13-3 overall and 10-3 in the Grand Canyon Conference.

Kingman 55, Tonopah Valley 24

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School girls basketball team notched a 55-24 win over visiting Tonopah Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to stay in the hunt for a slot in the Class 3A state playoff field.

The Lady Bulldogs improved to 10-5 overall and are ranked 26th in the class 3A, two positions short of sport in the play-in round.

Tonopah Valley fell to 2-11 overall for the season. No statistics were available.

Kingman Academy 52, NFL Yet HS 38

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School girls basketball team, ranked 16th in the state in Class 2A, beat visiting NFL Yet High School 52-38 on Monday, Jan. 30.

Academy improved to 11-6 overall and 10-2 in the 2A West Conference with the win. NFL Yet slipped to 6-12. No statistics were available.