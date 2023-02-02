Rants and Raves | Feb. 3, 2023

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants–and–raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Recent comments about circumcision – Circumcision removes the most important sensory component of the penis. Hundreds to thousands of nerve endings are lost. For good information go to: 15square.org.uk.

Kudos to Ethan Knudson from Colorado City for winning the Mohave County Spelling Bee. Good luck going forward in the State Spelling Bee.

I hope Jeff DeWit does better than Kelli Ward as Arizona Republican Party chairman. The 2020 election is over. Biden is president. Let’s try to elect some decent Republicans in 2024. Trump and his minions are albatrosses around the Republican Party’s neck. Good ideas, but bad presentation.

Contractor ID’d in concrete dump – Thank you to the alert citizen who took action and brought the illegal dumping to the police. Thanks to the police for a quick follow–up.

Pope says homosexuality not a crime – The Pope should have quoted the Bible. Romans 1: 18–32. “Unclean lusts changed the truth of God into a lie. Women changed natural use into what’s against nature. Men with men, burning in their lust, ignored God who gave them over to reprobate minds.”

Before you take your vehicle in for service make a note of how much fuel you have in the tank. I lost five gallons last summer but thwarted another try recently by leaving a note as to how much fuel I had in the tank.

Disabled Vets Grossly Undercompensated – And yet Biden gives illegals three-star hotel accommodations in New York City, walking around money, food, etc. for which they are complete ingrates, destroy the rooms, now refuse to leave. Naturally Biden never served himself. It’s upside down and backwards.



A few months ago Trump was under oath when he took the 5th over 400 tunes. Didn’t he say if you take the 5th then you’re guilty? What a hypocrite. He’s a pathological liar and a criminal.

Republicans trying to cut Social Security rant – Quite a few Republicans have made mention of cutting Social Security. One even said seniors were abusing it of all idiotic things. They don’t care that we paid in. They want that money.

Hualapai Basin’s Irrigation Non-Expansion Area designation contested – I think the county and city should stay in the loop on these proceedings.



US asylum website overwhelmed – Boo hoo! First, 1% seeking asylum are eligible. Biden’s now allowed 6 million illegals in; many arrogant and demanding of us to provide more. Those housed in a NYC three star hotel (we pay it all) now refuse to leave.

Made in USA Claims Didn’t Measure Up - Kudos to Pyrex for making any of their glassware in the USA since there are so few that do. I own a ton of Pyrex and will continue buying it.

