Mesa high schooler arrested after bringing gun to school

MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa high school student is facing several felony charges after being caught bringing a firearm to campus.

Mesa police say they received a call from Red Mountain High School on Thursday afternoon about a student carrying a gun in his backpack.

Det. Richard Encinas says school staffers found the student and tried to walk him to the administrative office. But he ran off. A school resource officer pursued him to a desert area near Red Mountain Park.

Meanwhile, the school was locked down out of caution.