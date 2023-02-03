Mesa high schooler arrested after bringing gun to school
Originally Published: February 3, 2023 2:41 p.m.
MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa high school student is facing several felony charges after being caught bringing a firearm to campus.
Mesa police say they received a call from Red Mountain High School on Thursday afternoon about a student carrying a gun in his backpack.
Det. Richard Encinas says school staffers found the student and tried to walk him to the administrative office. But he ran off. A school resource officer pursued him to a desert area near Red Mountain Park.
Meanwhile, the school was locked down out of caution.
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: