Sun, Feb. 05
2 arrested for drug possession in Bullhead City

Joshua Gene Gardner (left) and Patricia Grungy Rodriguez (MCSO photos)

Originally Published: February 4, 2023 6:17 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – Drug seizures and two arrests are reported after a narcotics investigation led to a warrant-based search of an apartment in Bullhead City. Police detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team executed the search at about 8:30 p.m., Jan. 31 in the 1700 block of Arriba Drive.

“Approximately 1,500 fentanyl pills, 5.35 grams of methamphetamine, a KelTec pistol and $945 in currency were located," said Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt. She said the drugs have a street value over $15,000.

Fromelt said officers arrested Joshua Gene Gardner, 30, and Patricia Grungy Rodriguez, 27, both of Bullhead City. She said they were both charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale, narcotic drugs for sale, and money laundering (illegal drug transaction proceeds).

Fromelt said Gardner was additionally arrested for multiple sex offender violation requirements and weapons offenses, including prohibited possessor and possession of a weapon during a drug offense.

He and Rodriguez were booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.

