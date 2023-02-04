Ballard is county records manager

KINGMAN – Robert Ballard has been a public servant for over 30-plus years now, all within the Mohave County Recorder’s Office.

Currently he is its Records Manager since 2009. The records processes can be very tedious, but, he says “the best aspect of it is that there are many facets to records governance.” He certainly has worked his way up the ranks in that vital office.

As a teenager in Tucson in the early 1980s his mom got transferred and they came to Kingman. It was quite a change from the much larger southern Arizona metropolis. He says “it was a cultural shock at first.” However, he grew to love it with no desire to ever return to a bigger city.

In January of 2018, Ballard received his Certified Information Professional (CIP) certification through Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM) as a member and is also a certificate holder for Essentials in Records Information Management CH-ERIM for the Association of Records Managers and Administrators (ARMA), also as a member.

Striving towards a defensible records program that involves all departments and divisions within Mohave County is a constant goal. Ballard says “creating unity in the organization is a must for records program success and branding yourself as the records champion is necessary. “We have a huge responsibility to ensure that records are available, of which a portion are permanent retention,” Ballard said.

Ballard truly believes that government archives is an interesting component to his life and learning preservation techniques, procedures, policies and managing those archives is essential in records. Interestingly, from 2011 to 2022, he was on the Arizona Historical Records Advisory Board. He has been an active Mohave Museum and Arts Board member and a committee member since 2013. September, 2018 was his first meeting as an Arizona Historical Society Board member and he was nominated by the Senate and subsequently appointed by the governor. He is now serving his second, four-year term.

Ballard is “an avid outdoorsman,” enjoying fishing, hiking, camping and hunting from an early age.



He and his wife, Marilyn, are parents to four adult daughters, and became site stewards for the Bureau of Land Management in February, 2021. They assist with monitoring and reporting on historic and indigenous sites around Mohave County for the BLM.

Many of the sites they are responsible for are protected and confidential as “true treasures of the land.”

At home, they also enjoy the presence of their boxer. Kami.

Ballard loves being what he calls “a committed public servant” as well as “the stability the position provides.”

As his friends and family know, the historic and preservation portion of it is a huge part of who he is. Simply put, he’s highly dedicated, good at his job and his co-workers have great affection for this “good guy.” With so many years of service to the county, he’s managed to see it grow and prosper.

He says that he’s “grown up in the recorder’s office.”

Ballard is also an amateur photographer and actually practices records management (folder structure, metadata, storage backups, etc.) with all the photos he’s collected over the years. He believes that “keeping those captured moments in time is a treasure to me and my family.”

Oh, yes. He does get away from all the paper load of archives minutiae by watching action and horror movies and enjoying the blissful notes of good blues music. Strange combinations perhaps, but it all keeps this county worker more than content. It works for his daily life.

(This is one of a series of profiles of Mohave County employees by the Mohave County Communications Office.)