Subscribe Now
Sun, Feb. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

City of Kingman issues 17 business licenses

The City of Kingman issued 17 business licenses in the work week ending Thursday, Feb. 2. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 4, 2023 5:04 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, February 4, 2023 6:21 PM

The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending Feb. 2:

– The Vortex Gaming Lounge: 3144 Courtney Ave., Kingman; programming services

– Iron Mountain Secure Shredding Inc.: 1 Federal St., Kingman; document shredding

– Budget Inn Motel: 1239 Beale St., Kingman; motel

– Red Root Massage: 1931 Simms Ave., Kingman; massage

– Martinez Productions, LLC: 3965 N. Benton St., Kingman; automobile dealer

– Kingman Family Dental Group PLLC: 1751 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; dentist office

– B & G Tax Solutions LLC: 616 Beale St., Kingman; tax preparing & books

– HHS Arizona, Inc. dba Benjamin Franklin: 2604 Hualapai Mountain Road; heating & air conditioning installation

– Speed Entertainment LLC dba Another World: 307 Beale St., Kingman; entertainment

– Wildflower Body Wellness LLC: 114 Tucker St., Kingman; massage

– Webmaster Consulting LLC: 3780 Packsaddle Road, Kingman; web design

– Allegion Acess Technologies, LLC: 4670 S. Ash Ave., St. 100, Kingman; installation sales & service

– KCCleaners: 3585 Teddy Roosevelt Rd., Kingman; cleaning services

– A to Z Cleaning: 4810 N. Eden Road, Kingman; cleaning services

– Nation Retail Service Group Inc.: 2700 N. Bonanza Ave., Kingman; general contractor

– Landscape Maintenance Inc dba Mike’s Lan: 4748 E. Calle Glen, Kingman; landscaping/lawn care

The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending Feb. 2:

– Big Red Construction: 912 Beverly Ave., Kingman; two family dwellings; $13,776.61

– Big Red Construction: 922 Beverly Ave., Kingman; two family dwellings; $13,776.61

– Icon Power: 2825 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; electric; $222

– Titan Solar Power: 3942 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; electric; $222

– Southwest Electrical LLC: 1969 Jimmy Stewart Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Mohave Solar: 4737 Christy Drive, Kingman; electric; $89.10

– Titan Solar Power AZ Inc: 2700 Bar Boot St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 2132 Motor Ave., Kingman; electric; $137.36

– Jeff Graham: 228 Santa Fe, Kingman; electric; $38.78

– Discreet Electrical Service: 2152 Kingman Ave., Kingman; electric; $89.10

– Discreet Electrical Service: 2156 Kingman Ave., Kingman; electric; $89.10

– Discreet Electrical Service: 210 Topeka St., Kingman; electric; $114.26

– Titan Solar Power: 3335 Central St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power AZ Inc: 4762 Christy Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– SunUp America LLC: 1703 Davis Ave, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 2679 Bar Boot St., Kingman; electric; $128

– MillCo LLC: 4224 Flat Ridge Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $10,312.73

Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending Jan. 27:

– Angle Homes Inc: Kingman; new SFR living: 1205 sqft garage: 410 spft p/p: 129 sqft

– TR Hayes LLC: Mohave Valley; 200 amp electrical (55-929095) for well only

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; up to 200 amp electrical service

– Discreet Electric Service: 5481 W. Highway 68, Golden Valley; electric 200 amp replacement- w. 120 outlets

– Bodine, Gregg: Kingman; demolition of travel trailer only

– Gigamen LLC: 4355 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; gas line replacement

