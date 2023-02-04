City of Kingman issues 17 business licenses

The City of Kingman issued these business licenses the week ending Feb. 2:

– The Vortex Gaming Lounge: 3144 Courtney Ave., Kingman; programming services

– Iron Mountain Secure Shredding Inc.: 1 Federal St., Kingman; document shredding

– Budget Inn Motel: 1239 Beale St., Kingman; motel

– Red Root Massage: 1931 Simms Ave., Kingman; massage

– Martinez Productions, LLC: 3965 N. Benton St., Kingman; automobile dealer

– Kingman Family Dental Group PLLC: 1751 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; dentist office

– B & G Tax Solutions LLC: 616 Beale St., Kingman; tax preparing & books

– HHS Arizona, Inc. dba Benjamin Franklin: 2604 Hualapai Mountain Road; heating & air conditioning installation

– Speed Entertainment LLC dba Another World: 307 Beale St., Kingman; entertainment

– Wildflower Body Wellness LLC: 114 Tucker St., Kingman; massage

– Webmaster Consulting LLC: 3780 Packsaddle Road, Kingman; web design

– Allegion Acess Technologies, LLC: 4670 S. Ash Ave., St. 100, Kingman; installation sales & service

– KCCleaners: 3585 Teddy Roosevelt Rd., Kingman; cleaning services

– A to Z Cleaning: 4810 N. Eden Road, Kingman; cleaning services

– Nation Retail Service Group Inc.: 2700 N. Bonanza Ave., Kingman; general contractor

– Landscape Maintenance Inc dba Mike’s Lan: 4748 E. Calle Glen, Kingman; landscaping/lawn care

The City of Kingman issued these building permits the week ending Feb. 2:

– Big Red Construction: 912 Beverly Ave., Kingman; two family dwellings; $13,776.61

– Big Red Construction: 922 Beverly Ave., Kingman; two family dwellings; $13,776.61

– Icon Power: 2825 Diamond Spur St., Kingman; electric; $222

– Titan Solar Power: 3942 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; electric; $222

– Southwest Electrical LLC: 1969 Jimmy Stewart Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– Mohave Solar: 4737 Christy Drive, Kingman; electric; $89.10

– Titan Solar Power AZ Inc: 2700 Bar Boot St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Havasu Solar: 2132 Motor Ave., Kingman; electric; $137.36

– Jeff Graham: 228 Santa Fe, Kingman; electric; $38.78

– Discreet Electrical Service: 2152 Kingman Ave., Kingman; electric; $89.10

– Discreet Electrical Service: 2156 Kingman Ave., Kingman; electric; $89.10

– Discreet Electrical Service: 210 Topeka St., Kingman; electric; $114.26

– Titan Solar Power: 3335 Central St., Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar Power AZ Inc: 4762 Christy Drive, Kingman; electric; $128

– SunUp America LLC: 1703 Davis Ave, Kingman; electric; $128

– Titan Solar: 2679 Bar Boot St., Kingman; electric; $128

– MillCo LLC: 4224 Flat Ridge Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $10,312.73

Mohave County issued these building permits the week ending Jan. 27:

– Angle Homes Inc: Kingman; new SFR living: 1205 sqft garage: 410 spft p/p: 129 sqft

– TR Hayes LLC: Mohave Valley; 200 amp electrical (55-929095) for well only

– Ambient Edge LLC dba Plumbing by Jake: Kingman; up to 200 amp electrical service

– Discreet Electric Service: 5481 W. Highway 68, Golden Valley; electric 200 amp replacement- w. 120 outlets

– Bodine, Gregg: Kingman; demolition of travel trailer only

– Gigamen LLC: 4355 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; gas line replacement