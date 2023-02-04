Diet Tip: Exercise and Self-Image

Did you know that exercise can help improve your self-image?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Exercise can help develop the confidence and positive attitude that will help you through your weight loss efforts.

Many people, overweight or not, eat when they are stressed or depressed, or reward themselves with food.

Regular exercise can help you lose weight and feel better emotionally. Since you are doing something good for your body, your mind benefits as well. You’ll feel good about doing something healthy for your heart and body and you’ll feel great about doing something beneficial for your weight.

So, the next time you feel sad, stressed, or want to reward yourself for weight loss progress, try exercising. It will help you continue to progress, and make you feel good!

When contemplating exercise have you ever told yourself I am so out of shape that I just don’t think I can do it, so flabby I will never have a flat stomach, or I will never have muscles that toned so what’s the point? Do you let negative thoughts keep you from exercising? Negative thinking leads to low expectations. However, you can accomplish more than you may think. The human body can undergo significant physical changes. Losing weight and getting in shape is possible.

We may be genetically programmed to a certain body type; but we all have the potential to become fit. Keep in mind you cannot see how far you can push yourself unless you try! I want you to know that a Diet Center program can help you lose weight. But why stop there? Exercising can help keep those pounds off, while shaping up your body. Realizing your fitness potential is a rewarding discovery!

When starting a new exercise regime or getting back on track with your exercise program it is very important to take measures to prevent injuries, so you can exercise comfortably which will help to increase energy levels and help you lose weight.

There are three key measures you can take. First, invest in a good pair of shoes. Proper-fitting shoes are important for safety and comfort for a good workout. Poorly fitting shoes can cause aching feet and muscle strains. Look for a good fit, good support, cushioning and good traction.

Second, stretching. Stretching helps prevent joint injury and premature arthritis, and helps increase flexibility and elasticity. Muscles are naturally colder and tighter at rest. Stretching warms muscles up so you can workout more efficiently.

Third is to take progress gradually. You need to give your body time to adjust. You can start out with short sessions and add a few minutes weekly. Consult your physician before beginning a new exercise program.

