Sun, Feb. 05
‘Fun Zone’ to open in downtown Kingman

A pair of local families is opening a Fun Zone for kids and virtual reality gamers in downtown Kingman. From left are Davy Spurlock Jr., Davy Spurlock Sr., Braelynn Steed, Caesynn Steed, Celeste Steed and Bobby Steed. (Photo by Dave Hawkins/For the Miner)

Dave Hawkins, For the Miner
Originally Published: February 4, 2023 6:05 p.m.

KINGMAN – Two Kingman couples are partnering in a business endeavor that will offer community entertainment featuring contemporary Virtual Reality games and a mix of old school arcade classics.

Davy and Christina Spurlock and Bobby and Celeste Steed have purchased the old A & P Pawn Shop at 307 Beale Street and are renovating the building for their Speed Entertainment, LLC enterprise.

Davy said light discussion between he and Bobby last November quickly galvanized into a two-family business plan to turn the downtown Kingman property into a fun zone.

“We need more for kids and I’ve always wanted to do something that gives families more to do in Kingman,” Davy said.

“I’m a mom. Bobby and I have raised six kids,” Celeste Steed said.

“I think it’s important for the kids to have a safe, fun place to go. And it’s not just for kids.''

Celeste said Speed Entertainment is all-inclusive and for all ages, from novices to accomplished competitive gamers. She said a future website will provide more information about operations and the availability of the venue for birthday parties and other celebrations.

At least one pool table, pinball, Skee-ball games and a number of other older arcade staples will be offered for play. A separate space and environment are being created for state of the art high-technology gaming experiences .

“They call it a gaming arena,” Davy said. “They'll have full vest packs that they wear that have points in them that hit you. So, if you’re playing a shooting game and get shot, it hits you, so you know you’ve been shot.”

“You’re going to step into a Virtual Reality world that you’re going to see other players in the virtual world and you’re going to interact with them or interact with zombies that are coming at you,” Bobby Steed said.

The business premise is based on an understanding that many who can afford to play the games for periods of time are unable to purchase the devices for unlimited play at home. Vending machine snacks and beverages will be available but food service will not be part of the operation.

Ongoing remodeling of the near 3,600-square-foot building is expected to lead to a soft opening by early March, if not sooner. Davy said they'll probably have about 60% of their gaming inventory in play at that time, implementing the rest along the way, by or before April.

