Kingman: Stolen air start cart recovered

KATHLEEN STINSON, For the Miner
Originally Published: February 4, 2023 6:16 p.m.

KINGMAN – An air start cart was stolen on Saturday from Kingman Airline Services, Inc., an aircraft storage facility at Kingman Municipal Airport, according to an employee of the company.

The employee, Michelle Oloizia, said they think the cart was taken on Saturday because another employee was on the property that day at the hangar getting ready to go, when he saw a white Ford pickup truck hooked up to the cart leaving.

Oloizia said the employee told her he thought one of the workers had taken the cart to another location, so he didn’t say anything at that time.

“I went back on Monday to retrieve the (cart) and it was gone,” she said. “I reported it to my boss and she called the police.”

The company offered a $1,000 reward on Facebook for information leading them to the location of the equipment. “This is a very important asset to our business,” the reward states.

On Friday morning, she told The Miner the cart had been located and that they had a tip.

The Miner contacted the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for information. Jody Shanaman, public information specialist for MCSO, said the report was not ready for release as of Friday and that the officer who took the information was training and unavailable for an interview.

Attempts to contact Kingman Airline Services Vice President Caiti Walker for comment were unsuccessful.

