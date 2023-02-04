Kingman Young Marines group to host new recruit training

KINGMAN – The Kingman Young Marines, part of a national youth organization and 501(c)(3), will hold its annual recruit training classes starting Saturday, March 11.

An informational session for prospective parents and recruits will be held on Thursday, March 9 at the Kingman Club for Youth gym at 301 N. 1st St. at 6:30 p.m. .

Parents and their children are encouraged to attend the presentation to understand the goals and objectives of the Young Marines Program. This meeting should last no more than 30 minutes. If you can’t make the meeting feel free to attend any of the groups Thursday meetings prior to March 11.

The recruit training classes will take place on March 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge to attend the recruit training but an application must be completed. If you can’t make the noted meetings but wish to enroll in the class email the Unit Commander and you will be told the training location.

The Young Marines is a youth education and service program for boys and girls ages eight through the completion of high school. The program focuses on character building, leadership, self-discipline and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

"We are putting a call out to boys and girls to join our ranks," said Robert Skankey, unit commander of the Kingman Young Marines. “In the Young Marines, many friendships are formed and future leaders are developed.”

The local Young Marines have honored the nation’s military along with first responders by the presentation of our nation’s colors at numerous events around Mohave County and the state.

Through a program called S.P.A.C.E.S (Summer Programs of Adventures, Challenges, Encampments and Schools) Young Marines get to attend leadership schools as well as other travel opportunities such as working at a cattle ranch, exploring the "Wild West," scuba diving lessons and visiting American historical sites.

Each year can hold a different challenge for the Young Marine enrolled in the program.

The Kingman Unit and the Young Marines' objectives are:

– To promote the physical, moral and mental development of its members.

– To advocate a healthy, drug-free lifestyle through continual drug prevention education.

–To instill in its members the ideals of honesty, fairness, courage, respect, loyalty, dependability, attention to duty, love of God and fidelity to the United States of America and its institutions.

–To stimulate interest in and respect for academic achievement and the history and traditions of the United States of America.

–To promote physical fitness through physical activities including participation in athletic events and close order drill.

For more information, email Robert Skankey at kingmanyoungmarines@gmail.com or call 928-897-0112. You can also visit the Kingman Young Marines Facebook page or https://youngmarines.org/unit/kingman/page.