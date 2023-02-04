Obituary | Barbara (Mary) Olds

Barbara (Mary) Olds, 97, passed away on her birthday Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Kingman, Arizona.

Barbara was raised in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Upon graduation from Grosse Pointe High School, she embarked on her career and a love of traveling. She left for Germany and worked as a government civilian, then returned to the U.S. to live in California. There she met her future husband, Bob, at a party thrown by relatives in San Mateo, California, not knowing they both worked for Southern Pacific Railroad. They married in 1973. “Wanderlust” best describes their shared interest in experiencing and living in different areas out west. They decided to settle at last in Kingman, Arizona.

Barbara was the daughter of the late Louis and Annabelle (nee Payne) Clarke. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Robert Olds; and her brothers Frank (Carol), Howard (Patty), Lou (Betty) and Robert (Vonnie). She leaves behind her step-daughters, Colleen Bibbes (George) and Diane Gibson (Don); granddaughters, Elizabeth and Emily; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Barb and Bob’s dog, Ellie, continues to live in Kingman’s care facility as a mascot.