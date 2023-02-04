Obituary | Torivio Mario Bravo

Early Saturday morning, Jan. 14, 2023, Torivio Mario Bravot, loving father, peacefully passed away at 62 years old in Peach Springs, Arizona.

Mario was born on Nov. 14, 1960, in Williams, Arizona, to Philip and Lena Bravo, Sr.

Mario attended Kingman High School and Bacone Junior College in Oklahoma, alongside his sister Bonnie. It was at this time that he met Leonora. They were married in 1981 and would go on to have four children -- Cody, Mavis, Natalie amd Ryan. Sadly, he lost his son Cody at an early age which he never fully accepted.

In his early years he was a cattle rancher, and he helped work his mom’s cattle and broke horses. His favorite work horse which he broke was a wild mustang named Comanche. He had numerous jobs including wildland fire fighting, boatman with the Hualapai River Runners, and vending at Grand Canyon West. He also owned his own river running business.

His passion was the joy of hunting, trapping, being outdoors and the thrill of a successful hunt. He was an avid hunting guide and outfitter. He belonged to the Bravo Guides and Outfitters alongside his brothers. They guided numerous important clients from around the country resulting in the recognition in the Boone & Crockett Club record book, which is quite an honor. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, scouting, horn hunting, sitting by the fire, laughing and joking with everyone. He also coached little league baseball with Morris Sampson resulting with a championship team.

Mario was a humble man with a big heart. He always taught us to stand tall and be proud, and supported us all throughout our accomplishments and difficulties of our lives. He loved his children, grandchildren and family with all his heart. He had a great sense of humor, and we will never forget his sarcasm, natural wit, memorable laugh and adventurous spirit!



Mario was preceded in death by son Cody; father Philip Sr.; mother Lena; and former spouse Lorraine. Mario is survived by former spouse Leonora and their children, Mavis, Natalie, and Ryan; brothers Philip Jr. and Clay; sisters Anita and Bonnie; and grandchildren Samuel, Romeo, Landyn, Julian, Kingston and Cassidy. Also, former spouses Ava, Denise and several cousins, nephews, nieces, and many relatives.

A traditional wake was held on Friday Jan. 20, 2023, at the family home in Peach Springs, Arizona. At a later date, his ashes will be scattered at his favorite hunting spot beside his son and parents.

Thanks to the Hualapai Tribe, all family, friends, colleagues and those who were a valuable part of his life.