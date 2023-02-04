OFFERS
Preps: Lee Williams girls to host play-in game Feb. 9

Originally Published: February 4, 2023 6:11 p.m.

KINGMAN – Lee Williams, which finished the season ranked 13th in Class 4A, will host a home play-in game against No. 20 Agua Fria at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Lee Williams finished with a 15-3 record overall under head coach Jerry Arave with a 60-46 win over Coconino on Friday, Feb. 3.

Kingman Academy also made the play-in field in Class 2A. Coach Garth Steed’s Lady Tigers finished 12-6 and ranked 16th in Class 2A.

The Kingman High School girls team finished just out of the running for a play-in game, posting a 10-6 record overall and a ranking of 26th in the state in Class 3A. Teams that finished 17th through 24th play in the play-in round.

Kingman Academy hopes to crack the field when the final Class 2A boys rankings are revealed. Kingman is 9-9 and currently ranked 25th, one position short of the play-in round. They have a game remaining against No. 7 Trivium Preparatory Academy on the road on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Kingman fell short of a playoff berth, posting an 8-10 record with a game against Parker High School on Monday, Feb. 6 at Kingman High School remaining.

Girls Soccer

Lee Williams 8, Bradshaw Mountain 0

PRESCOTT VALLEY – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team ran its season record to 10-0-1 with a lopsided 8-0 victory over Bradshaw Mountain in Prescott Valley on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Lee Williams is ranked third in the state in Class 4A, and in line for a home playoff game in the first round and perhaps beyond.

Boys Soccer

Bradshaw Mountain 4, Lee Williams 3

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team suffered a 4-3 loss at the hands of visiting Bradshaw Mountain, on Friday, Feb. 3.

No statistics were available. Lee Williams slipped to 0-8-2 for the season.

Boys Basketball

Lee Williams 58, Flagstaff 56

Lee Williams High School’s boys basketball team finished the season on a winning note with a 58-56 win over visiting Flagstaff on Friday, Feb. 3.

The Volunteers finished the season with a 6-12 mark, and fell short of a berth in the state Class 4A playoff field. Flagstaff was 2-16 this year. No statistics were available.

