Rants and Raves | Feb. 5, 2023

Republicans campaigned on inflation and lowering gas prices yet they’re wasting taxpayers’ money on frivolous investigations. They aren’t doing what Americans voted for them to do.

All members of the House of Representatives recite the Pledge of Allegiance every morning yet we have a Republican wasting time proposing to recite it before every meeting. This is ridiculous. Republicans don’t know how to govern.

Why aren’t House Republicans investigating how Trump hotels in New York and Waikiki received over $3.1 million dollars from PPP loans and his son-in-law Kushner’s family received $1 million? What hypocrisy.