Fire destroys cars on Chloride property

CHLORIDE – On Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8:38 p.m. Northern Arizona Fire District was dispatched to a structure fire at the intersection of N. Highway 93 and W. Chloride Road in Chloride.

NAFD has in place a response agreement with Golden Valley Fire District.

Golden Valley Fire responded with an engine, water tender, and chief officer.

First reports came in as a possible structure fire with flames and an explosion.



Once units arrived in the area They could see the fire roughly 15 miles away in the desert with minimal access to the fire. Due to extreme road condition it took units an extended period of time to access the fire.

The Golden Valley Fire Chief was able to make access to the fire and located approximately five cars and brush on fire inside a small compound.

The fire was quickly extinguished once a Golden Valley fire engine was able to make access. No injuries were sustained. The fire is being investigated.