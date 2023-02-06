OFFERS
Mon, Feb. 06
Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a Lake Havasu City man

Originally Published: February 6, 2023 11:57 a.m.

KINGMAN – A missing person case became a death investigation when Mohave County Search and Rescue personnel located the body of a Lake Havasu City man next to his Polaris ATV over the weekend. David Reed, 66, was reported missing just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

The Sheriff’s Office said Reed failed to return home after taking his Polaris for a ride during the lunch hour. Personnel found the wrecked off-road vehicle and Reed’s body about 1.5 miles east of his home at about 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5.

Acting spokeswoman Jody Schanaman said Reed was apparently fatally injured when he rolled the Polaris.

