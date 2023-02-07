OFFERS
Wed, Feb. 08
Missing Kingman man found thanks to ‘Good Samaritan’

Ezekiel Keith McLeod (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 7, 2023 5:08 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, February 7, 2023 6:11 PM

KINGMAN – Ezekiel Keith McLeod, 20, the subject of a search by the Kingman Police Department and Mohave County Search and Rescue, has been located.

“McLeod is in good health and was reunited with his family,” Kingman police wrote in a news release.

“The Kingman Police Department wishes to thank the Good Samaritan who contacted McLeod walking on Route 66, provided him food, water and safe place to stay, and waited with him until authorities were able to arrive,” KPD continued.

The search was initially centered on the area where McLeod was last scene in the 3200 block of Hualapai Mountain Road.

“The Kingman Police Department would like to thank the community for their assistance as well as the Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue, and the Kingman Fire Department,” KPD wrote.

