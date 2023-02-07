Mohave County seeks application for Bullhead City Constable seat

KINGMAN – Bullhead City constable Mike Hamilton has submitted his resignation, effective April 4.

Individuals interested in filling the Bullhead City Constable position are invited to submit a cover letter and resume to Ginny Anderson, Mohave County Clerk of the Board.

Applications can be submitted in person at the Mohave County Administration Building at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.

They may also be submitted via email to Anderson at Anderg@mohave.gov or via regular mail.



The deadline to apply is Feb. 27, 2023 in order to be considered for appointment by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

Any questions about the appointment should be directed to Anderson, the county clerk..



By law, the selected candidate must reside within the Bullhead City precinct and be of the same political party as the departing constable.

Hamilton is a Republican.