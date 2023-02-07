OFFERS
Mohave County seeks application for Bullhead City Constable seat

The Mohave County Supervisors are accepting applications for someone to fill the term of retiring Bullhead City Constable Mike Hamilton. The Mohave County administration building where the supervisors meet in Kingman is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: February 7, 2023 5:09 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, February 7, 2023 6:12 PM

KINGMAN – Bullhead City constable Mike Hamilton has submitted his resignation, effective April 4.

Individuals interested in filling the Bullhead City Constable position are invited to submit a cover letter and resume to Ginny Anderson, Mohave County Clerk of the Board.

Applications can be submitted in person at the Mohave County Administration Building at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.

They may also be submitted via email to Anderson at Anderg@mohave.gov or via regular mail.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 27, 2023 in order to be considered for appointment by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

Any questions about the appointment should be directed to Anderson, the county clerk..

By law, the selected candidate must reside within the Bullhead City precinct and be of the same political party as the departing constable.

Hamilton is a Republican.

