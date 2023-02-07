Obituary | Judy Ottenschot

Judy Ottenschot passed away on Jan., 25, 2023 with her family by her side after a long battle with cancer.

Judy was born in Sodus, New York to Marvin and Dorothy Haak on April 9, 1948. She attended Sodus High School and graduated in 1966.

In 1967 she met the love of her life, Martin Ottenschot and they were married Oct. 4, 1969. She had two beautiful children and moved to Arizona in 1978.

Judy is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Haak. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Haak; husband Martin; daughter Jennifer, son Todd (Angie); grandchildren Alexis (Jake) Huntington and Tyler, and great granddaughter Kinslie; and her brothers Tom (TJ), Roger (Angie) and Rich Haak, as well many nieces, nephews, brother and sister in-laws, and close friends.

An open house to celebrate Judy will be held February 11 at 701 Turquoise St., Kingman, Arizona from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.